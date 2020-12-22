Adelaide [Australia], December 22 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday explained how the Indian spinner Ravichandran Ashwin got the better of him here in the pink-ball Test.

On day two of the first Test, Ashwin dismissed Smith in his first over as the batsman went back to a ball that pitched and straightened just enough to take the edge off the former skipper's bat. Ajinkya Rahane at slips made no mistake as Ashwin went on a Tahir-style celebratory run.

Smith, who scored just a run off 29 balls, was taken aback by the ball bowled by a "world-class performer". He explained how the prior two balls had a decent amount of spin but the delivery on which he got out skidded off the pitch. The right-handed batsman, however, now hopes to learn from the errors and move forward.

"No (when asked about if his dismissal was a case of preparing too hard for the pace battery of India), I just knicked one that didn't spin, unfortunately, that happens sometimes. I thought it was pretty well bowled, to be honest. The two balls prior spun a bit and got a bit grip of the wicket and the next one was kind of sidespin which skidded off. I didn't play as well as I would have liked. It was some decent bowling," Smith said while replying to a query from ANI.

"Playing in Australia and playing in India is a bit different, the ball doesn't spin as much as it spins in India. He is a good bowler, he has played a lot of cricket now. He is a world-class performer," he further said.

"I know he got the better of me the other day, hopefully, I will learn something and move forward. And play him a little bit better in the next game," Smith added.

Smith said the players have to adapt according to the conditions and went onto admit that he too couldn't bat against spin in India the way he usually does in Australia

"He tried to bowl from round the wicket and skid it on. It was a good piece of bowling. Part of playing anywhere is adapting," said Smith during a virtual press conference.

"I too couldn't bat the same against spinners in India as I do here. You gotta adapt, spinners that do well here are generally who get over the top," he added.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26. (ANI)

