Sydney [Australia], November 27 (ANI): Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis may be a doubtful started for the second ODI against India as he picked up a side injury during the first ODI at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Friday.

According to an ESPNcricinfo report, Stoinis left the field two balls into his seventh over, and although Australia called the decision not to bring him back out precautionary, Stoinis is set to have a scan on Friday night.

Australia won the opening game by 66 runs after an all-round performance and took a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series. The quick turnaround between matches -- the second game is on Sunday -- would seem to make it unlikely he would be available for the next game.

The all-rounder bowled 6.2 overs and gave just 25 runs after failing to put up a show with the bat. Stoinis was picked up by Yuzvendra Chahal for a first-ball duck.

Cameron Green, the Western Australia allrounder, could come in as a replacement for Stoinis. Green was picked largely on the back of his first-class record, with his List A numbers being more modest.

All-rounders Moises Henriques, Ashton Agar and Sean Abbott are the other options for Australia for the second ODI on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, the hosts won the toss and opted to bat first. Skipper Aaron Finch (114) and Steve Smith's (105) tons guided the hosts to a mammoth 374/6 in their 50 overs.

Defending the target, leg-spinner Adam Zampa joined Josh Hazlewood with the ball to derail the Indian batting line-up. While Zampa finished with figures of 4/54 from his 10, Hazlewood picked three from his 10 overs and gave away 55 runs.

Opener Shikhar Dhawan (74) and all-rounder Hardik Pandya's (90) knocks were the only positives for the visitors in the game. (ANI)

