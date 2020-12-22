Adelaide [Australia], December 22 (ANI): Australia batsman Steve Smith on Tuesday said he would like to keep the traditional red-ball cricket alive in the longest format of the game amid the rising popularity of day-night Test.

Former Australian spinner Shane Warne, last week, had called for using the pink ball in all Test matches, citing that the red ball "doesn't do anything" and goes soft after 25 overs.

"I've been saying this for the last few years. I believe the pink ball should be used in all Test matches. Day games, not just day-night games," he had said on Fox Cricket's The Big Break.

"I think the pink ball you can actually see the ball easier, crowd can see the ball easier. It generally does more than the red ball and it looks fantastic on television. So why not use a pink ball the whole time? Maybe change it at 60 overs because it goes soft, but I'd be using the pink ball for every Test match so more of it I would say," he added

However, Smith said one day-night match per series is a good amount and disagreed with the idea of playing all Test matches with pink-ball in the future.

"No, I don't think that would be the case. Personally, I would like to keep red-ball cricket alive. I think one match per series or something like that is a good amount," Smith said during a virtual press conference.

"We have seen in Adelaide for instance, it worked exceptionally well, it's a great spectacle. We have played good day-night games there. I personally like to keep red-ball cricket alive," he added.

On the second day of the first Test, Australia was left reeling at 110-7 when the final three wickets managed to add 80 more runs and skipper Tim Paine played an unbeaten knock of 73 runs to help take the hosts closer to India's first innings total

Smith said Paine will take a lot of confidence from the first Test. He also highlighted how Paine played his part batting at number seven for Australia.

"He will take a lot of confidence from his game the other day. He took the games on and was scoring on good rate and that changes the momentum there," said Smith.

"We have always known, Tim had such a good ability with the bat and he is getting better. That's also part of his job, a wicket-keeper at number seven taking the game on and playing according to the situation," he added.

India had stumbled to an eight-wicket loss in the first Test of the four-match series. On the third day of the first Test, India was bundled out for 36 in the second innings and Australia was given a mediocre target of 90 runs to go 1-0 ahead. Australia chased down the total comfortably inside 21 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Smith said it was nice for the Australian to had gained an upper hand at the start of the series.

"Every individual is different on how they take their dismissals and think about the game after it's finished. It was nice to be o the right side of one of those days everything good happens we have been on the other side so it's nice to be on that side," said Smith.

India and Australia will lock horns in the Boxing Day Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, beginning December 26. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)