Ranchi, Feb 25 (PTI) Scoreboard on the third day of the fourth Test between India and England here on Sunday.

England 1st Innings: 353

India 1st innings: 307

England 2nd innings:

Zak Crawley b Kuldeep 60

Ben Duckett c Khan b Ashwin 15

Ollie Pope lbw b Ashwin 0

Joe Root lbw b Ashwin 11

Jonny Bairstow c Patidar b Jadeja 30

Ben Stokes b Kuldeep Yadav 4

Ben Foakes c & b Ashwin 17

Tom Hartley c Khan b Kuldeep Yadav 7

Ollie Robinson lbw b Kuldeep Yadav 0

Shoaib Bashir not out 1

James Anderson c Jurel b Ashwin 0

Extras: 0

Total: (All out in 53.5 overs) 145

Fall of wickets: 1/19 2/19 3/65 4/110 5/120 6/120 7/133 8/133 9/145 10/145

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 15.5-0-51-5, Ravindra Jadeja 20-5-56-1, Mohammed Siraj 3-0-16-0, Kuldeep Yadav 15-2-22-4. More

