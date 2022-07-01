Birmingham, Jul 1 (PTI) Scoreboard at tea on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test between India and England here on Friday.

India 1st Innings:

Also Read | SL W vs IND W 1st ODI: Deepti Sharma's All-Round Heroics Gives India 1-0 Lead Against Sri Lanka.

Shubman Gill c Crawley b Anderson 17

Cheteshwar Pujara c Crawley b Anderson 13

Also Read | Is India vs Derbyshire T20 Warm-Up Match Live Telecast Available on DD Sports, DD Free Dish, and Doordarshan National TV Channels?.

Hanuma Vihari lbw b Potts 20

Virat Kohli b Potts 11

Rishabh Pant batting 53

Shreyas Iyer c Billings b Anderson 15

Ravindra Jadeja batting 32

Extras: (LB-7 NB-6) 13

Total: (For 5 wickets in 44 overs) 174

Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/46 3/64 4/71 5/98

Bowling: James Anderson 15-3-41-3, Stuart Broad 12-1-42-0, Matthew Potts 9-1-39-2, Jack Leach 5-0-29-0, Ben Stokes 3-0-16-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)