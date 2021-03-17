Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], March 17 (ANI): England pacer Mark Wood on Wednesday said that it would be a great achievement if the Three Lions manage to win the ongoing T20I series against India.

Wood had rattled India in the third T20I as he dismissed the likes of KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, and Shreyas Iyer as England registered an emphatic eight-wicket win to go 2-1 up in the five-match series. Virat Kohli played a knock of 77 in the third T20I but his knock went in vain as Jos Buttler played an innings of 83 to guide the visitors to victory.

"Brilliant achievement it will be to win against India in India. They are a top side, it will give us huge confidence going into the English summer and the World Cup being here, although we are trying a few different things and a few different rules for certain players, it is a good opportunity when you put wins on the board as we did before the 50-over World Cup, it gives you confidence," said Wood in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

When asked whether he is fit and raring to go for the next T20I against India, Wood said: "It's good, a bit of a niggle before the second game and pulled up well, did a fitness test before the game and that went according to plan. I am glad I did play. All good for the coming T20I as well. Morgan is a great leader, when I do not play, he tells me straight on why I am not playing and he tells me what I need to improve on. Morgan and I get along well.

"Watching the Indian bowlers, I have played with Shardul Thakur in CSK, I have looked at his slower ball, that is something I can adapt in my game. Behind the scenes, I am trying to learn a few new things. It is always about picking up things, these are the conditions we will face in the World Cup."

Answering a question on whether the team winning the toss is actually having an advantage in the ongoing series, Wood said: "I think it is a plus and minus actually, if you bowl second you have the chance to see what the opposition has done and what works for them. Both teams like to chase looking at how the batting lineups are. Often we know that, we will be bowling first if we win the toss because that's how we play and how we back ourselves.

"If the wicket is something else then I am sure we will be happy to bat first. We have a lineup that can bat first well and post a good score. Both teams do like to chase, the dew factor, I am not sure it is really something that will make me nervous. If we can execute well then I am sure we will do well. For the T20Is, I think the toss is being made a bigger issue than it really is. If either team has to bat first, they will think they can win the game. I don't think it is a huge disadvantage, both teams just like to chase. I think it is being made a bigger deal in the T20Is," he added.

Wood also said that even though he has performed well in the ongoing series, he realises that his place is not a given in the current England playing XI.

"I feel like I have played well in a couple of games, last summer I played well against Australia, but I missed out against South Africa. I don't feel like that my place is a given, it gives me a chance to improve myself, ultimately we want to be a part of the T20 World Cup squad and then win the tournament for England. People go in and out of form, injuries will come and go so it is important, that no one takes the spot for granted," said Wood. (ANI)

