Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 26 (ANI): Shreyas Iyer hit his maiden ton before New Zealand bundled India out for 345 in the first innings of the opening Test on Day Two on Friday.

In the first session on Day Two, India scored 81 runs and lost four wickets. The hosts ended the opening session at 339/8 with Ashwin and Umesh Yadav unbeaten on 38 and 4 respectively.

Also Read | Cristiano Ronaldo’s Heated Argument With Former Teammate Juan Cuadrado Revealed in ‘All or Nothing: Juventus’ Documentary (Watch Video).

However, New Zealand bowlers didn't waste any time in wrapping up the tail as Ajaz Patel dimissed Ashwin and Ishant Sharma to bundle India out for 345 in the first innings here at the Green Park Stadium.

Resuming the day from 258/4, India started off confidently but Southee drew the first blood on Friday as he removed Ravindra Jadeja in the 87th over.

Also Read | Manisha Kalyan Shatters Several Records by Scoring a Goal Against Brazil During Torneio Internacional de Futebol Feminino 2021, Netizens Hail Indian Midfielder (Watch Goal Highlights).

However, Shreyas continued his fine form and hit his maiden Test ton. He became the 16th men's player to score a hundred on Test debut for India.

Southee, meanwhile helped New Zealand comeback as he dimissed Wriddhiman Saha and Shreyas in quick succession.

The right-handed pacer then came back to dismiss Axar Patel as India got reduced to 313/8.

Earlier on Day One, Shreyas and Ravindra Jadeja registered half-centuries as India dominated on Thursday.

India ended Day One at 258/4 after being down to 154/4 in the second session.

Brief Scores: India 345/10 (Shreyas Iyer 105, Ravindra Jadeja 50; Tim Southee 5-69) vs New Zealand (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)