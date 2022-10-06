Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 6(ANI): David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen's unbeaten partnership of 139 runs guide South Africa to 249/4 in a 40-over rain-truncated match here at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

Put into bat openers Janneman Malan and Quinton de Kock gave South Africa a slow but steady start. The partnership was broken as Shardul Thakur dismissed Janneman Malan for 22 as Proteas lost their first wicket for 49.

A few overs later Shardul struck again cleaning up skipper Temba Bavuma for 8 as the visitors lost their second wicket for 70. In the next over Kuldeep Yadav bowled a beautiful delivery to get rid of Aiden Markram for a duck to leave South Africa in a spot of bother at 71/3.

Heinrich Klaasen then joined wicket-keeper batter de Kock and the duo took their team's total beyond the triple-figure mark. The 39-run partnership between the two was broken by leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi as he dismissed de Kock for 48 to leave South Africa tottering at 110/4.

David Miller joined Klaasen and these two took the team's total beyond the 150-run mark in 28.3 overs. The Miller-Klaasen partnership continued and the duo crossed the 50-run partnership mark in 45 balls.

Southpaw Miller went on to score his half-century off 50 balls. The Proteas went past the 200-run mark in 35.5 overs. Klaasen too notched up his half-century in 52 balls as the visitors looked set for a big score.

India's fielding was pretty average as they dropped important catches: first Mohammad Siraj dropped Miller and then in the next ball Klaasen was dropped by debutant Bishnoi of consecutive deliveries of Avesh Khan's bowling. The Miller-Klaasen pair went past the triple-figure mark in just 84 balls and took the team's total to 249/4 in 40 overs.

Brief scores: South Africa 249/4 in 40 overs (David Miller 75, Heinrich Klaasen 74; Shardul Thakur 2/35) vs India. (ANI)

