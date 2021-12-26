Centurion, Dec 26 (PTI) Scoreboard at stumps on the opening day of the first Test between India and South Africa here on Sunday.

Also Read | Year Ender 2021: From Cristiano Ronaldo Moving to Manchester United to Lionel Messi Donning PSG Shirt, Check Out 5 Shocking Transfers this Year!.

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul batting 122

Also Read | Aston Villa vs Chelsea, Premier League 2021-22 Free Live Streaming Online & Match Time in India: How To Watch EPL Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Mayank Agarwal lbw b Ngidi

60

Cheteshwar Pujara c Petersen b Ngidi 0

Virat Kohli c Mulder b Ngidi 35

Ajinkya Rahane batting 40

Extras: (B-4 LB-4 NB-7) 15

Total: (For 3 wickets in 90 overs)

272

Fall of wickets: 1/117 2/117 3/199

Bowling: Kagiso Rabada 20-5-51-0, Lungi Ngidi 17-4-45-3, Marco Jansen 17-4-61-0, Wiaan Mulder 18-3-49-0, Keshav Maharaj 18-2-58-0.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)