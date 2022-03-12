Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 12 (ANI): Hosts are in a strong position as visitors are tottering at 86/6 at stumps on Day-1 trailing by 166 runs after being bowled out for 252 in the second Test being played here at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Bowlers dominated the day with 16 wickets falling in the entire day.

The Sri Lankan team came out to bat at the start of post Dinner session and just like the Indian team they got off to a terrible start losing Kusal Mendis in the third over of the innings to Jasprit Bumrah caught by Shreyas Iyer in third slip for 2.

Also Read | How Many IPL Titles CSK Have Won? Check How Many Times Chennai Super Kings Won Indian Premier League.

Bumrah once again struck as he dismissed Lahiru Thirirmanne for 8 caught by Shreyas Iyer who took his second catch of the match as visitors lost their second wicket for 14.In the next over skipper, Dimuth Karunaratne was cleaned up by Mohammed Shami for 4 to leave visitors tottering at 14 for 3.

Shami once again struck dismissing Dhananjaya de Silva's leg before the wicket for 10 as Sri Lanka lost their fourth wicket for 28. Angelo Mathews along with Charith Asalanka took their team's total to the 50-run mark.

Also Read | Most Runs in IPL History: All-Time Highest Run-Scorers in Indian Premier League.

Axar Patel came into the attack and he dismissed Asalanka as half of the Sri Lankan team was back to the pavilion with only 50 runs on the board.

Wicket-keeper batter Niroshan Dickwella walked into bat with Mathews and struck a small partnership. Mathews moved into the 40s but Bumrah struck for the third time dismissing him for 43 caught in the slips by skipper Rohit Sharma to leave Sri Lanka tottering at 85 for 6.

Sri Lanka were 86/6 at stumps on Day-1 trailing India by 166 runs as 16 wickets fell on the day dominated by bowlers. Earlier in the day Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bat first in his maiden Day-Night Test as a captain but his team got off to the worst possible start as a local lad and opener Mayank Agarwal was dismissed run out by Praveen Jayawickrama for 4 in the second over of the match with a score of only 10 runs on the board.

Spinner Lasith Embuldeniya was introduced into the attack as early as the eighth over and he got the prized scalp of skipper Rohit Sharma in his second over for 15 as India were reduced to 29/2 within 10 overs.

Virat Kohli and Hanuma Vihari then stitched a 47-run partnership but Sri Lankan bowlers kept on persisting and were rewarded with the wicket of Hanuma Vihari for 31. Vihari was dismissed by Praveen Jayawickrama caught behind by Niroshan Dickwella to leave India tottering at 76/3.

Rishabh Pant walked in to bat and started playing aggressive shots but from the other end, India were dealt with another severe blow as Dhananjaya de Silva got the big wicket of Virat Kohli's leg before wicket for 23 to leave India in deep trouble at 86 for 4.

India were 93/4 going into Tea with Pant unbeaten on 16 and Shreyas Iyer not out on 1.

Resuming the post Tea session at 93/4, Rishabh Pant batted in the same aggressive fashion and took India's total beyond the triple-figure mark. Pant had hit seven boundaries but the southpaw was cleaned up by slow left-arm orthodox bowler Lasith Embuldeniya for 39 of 26 balls breaking the 40-run partnership with Shreyas Iyer as half of the side was back to the pavilion with only 126 runs on board.

Mohali Test's star performer Ravindra Jadeja walked in to bat but he too could only contribute with a score of 4 as he became the third victim of Embuldeniya caught in slips by Lahiru Thirimanne to leave India in trouble for 148 for 6.

Losing partners at the other end Shreyas Iyer decided to attack and he along with Ravichandran Ashwin took the team's total beyond the 150-run mark. Iyer kept on hitting boundaries while Ashwin kept one end tight.

The Lankans once again broke the partnership as Dhananjaya de Silva dimissed Ashwin caught behind by keeper Dickwella for 13 as India lost its seventh wicket for 183.

Shreyas continued in the same fashion and notched up his half-century in just 54 balls. The Mumbai lad along with Axar Patel took India's total beyond the 200-run mark.

The visitors once again got the breakthrough as Suranga Lakmal cleaned up Axar for 9. Shreyas kept on hitting boundaries and sixes while Mohammed Shami became the second victim of Jayawickrama for 5 to leave India at 229/9.

Shreyas Iyer kept the scoreboard moving and took the team's total beyond the 250-run mark and himself moved into the nineties. The Mumbai lad was finally stumped by keeper Niroshan Dickwella for 92 of Praveen Jayawickrama's bowling as the Indian innings folded at 252 in 1st innings.

Brief Scores: India 252/10 (Shreyas Iyer 92, Rishabh Pant 39; Praveen Jayawickrama 3/81, Lasith Embuldeniya 3/94) vs SL 86/6 (Angelo Mathews 43; Jasprit Bumrah 3/15, Mohammed Shami 2/18) (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)