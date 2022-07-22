Port of Spain, Jul 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and West Indies here on Friday.

India Innings:

Also Read | Who is David Beckham? Meet Indian Cyclist Set to Compete at Commonwealth Games 2022.

Shikhar Dhawan c Brooks b Moti-Kanhai 97

Shubman Gill run out 64

Also Read | Juventus vs CD Guadalajara Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Club Friendly Football Match in India.

Shreyas Iyer c Pooran b Moti-Kanhai 54

Suryakumar Yadav b Hosein 13

Sanju Samson lbw b Shepherd 12

Deepak Hooda b Joseph 27

Axar Patel b Joseph 21

Shardul Thakur not out

7

Mohammed Siraj not out 1

Extras: (LB-5 NB-1 W-6) 12

Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 308

Fall of wickets: 1/119 2/213 3/230 4/247 5/252 6/294 7/299

Bowling: Alzarri Joseph 10-0-61-2, Jayden Seales 9-1-54-0, Romario Shepherd 7-0-43-1, Kyle Mayers 2-0-17-0, Gudakesh Motie 10-0-54-2, Akeal Hosein 10-0-51-1, Nicholas Pooran 2-0-23-0. More

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)