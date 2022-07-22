Port of Spain, Jul 22 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first ODI between India and West Indies here on Friday.
India Innings:
Shikhar Dhawan c Brooks b Moti-Kanhai 97
Shubman Gill run out 64
Shreyas Iyer c Pooran b Moti-Kanhai 54
Suryakumar Yadav b Hosein 13
Sanju Samson lbw b Shepherd 12
Deepak Hooda b Joseph 27
Axar Patel b Joseph 21
Shardul Thakur not out
7
Mohammed Siraj not out 1
Extras: (LB-5 NB-1 W-6) 12
Total: (For 7 wickets in 50 overs) 308
Fall of wickets: 1/119 2/213 3/230 4/247 5/252 6/294 7/299
Bowling: Alzarri Joseph 10-0-61-2, Jayden Seales 9-1-54-0, Romario Shepherd 7-0-43-1, Kyle Mayers 2-0-17-0, Gudakesh Motie 10-0-54-2, Akeal Hosein 10-0-51-1, Nicholas Pooran 2-0-23-0. More
