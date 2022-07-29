Tarouba, Jul 29 (PTI) Scoreboard of the first T20 International between India and West Indies here on Friday.
India Innings:
Rohit Sharma c Hetmyer b Holder 64
Suryakumar Yadav c Holder b Hosein 24
Shreyas Iyer c Hosein b McCoy 0
Rishabh Pant c Hosein b Paul 14
Hardik Pandya c McCoy b Joseph 1
Ravindra Jadeja c Paul b Joseph 16
Dinesh Karthik not out 41
Ravichandran Ashwin not out 13
Extras: (B-4 LB-4 NB-1 W-8) 17
Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 190
Fall of wickets: 1/44 2/45 3/88 4/102 5/127 6/138
Bowling: Obed McCoy 4-0-30-1, Jason Holder 4-0-50-1, Akeal Hosein 4-0-14-1, Alzarri Joseph 4-0-46-2, Odean Smith 2-0-18-0, Keemo Paul 2-0-24-1. More
