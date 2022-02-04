Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], February 4 (ANI): Cricket Association of Bengal (CAB) president Avishek Dalmiya on Friday said the board has not received any written information from BCCI regarding crowd capacity in a stadium for the West Indies series.

Team India is set to play three ODIs at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad from February 6 followed by the T20I series at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata from February 16.

Also Read | India U19 vs England U19 ICC U19 World Cup 2022 Preview: Likely Playing XIs, Key Battles, Head to Head and Other Things You Need to Know About IND U19 vs ENG U19 Cricket Match in Antigua.

Reacting to media reports that the three T20 matches between West Indies and India would be held in an empty stadium, CAB President Avishek Dalmiya said, "There are reports in the media that spectators would not be allowed during the three T-20 International Matches between India and West Indies to be held at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, later this month."

"However, we have not received any written intimation or information regarding the same from the BCCI till now. Therefore, we would like to refrain from issuing any reaction in the matter at present," he added. (ANI)

Also Read | Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls, PKL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of Pro Kabaddi League Season 8 on TV and Online.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)