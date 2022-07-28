Port of Spain [Trinidad], July 28 (ANI): A 113-run stand between Shubman Gill and Shikhar Dhawan powered India to 225/3 in 36 overs during the rain-hit third and final ODI against West Indies here at Queens Park Oval on Wednesday.

As per Duckworth-Lewis Method, West Indies are now set a target of 257 runs in 35 overs.

The innings face disruption due to rain. But despite this disruption, India managed to put up a solid total on the board. Dhawan (58) and Gill (98*) continued their fine batting form and Windies bowlers were not able to do much. Shreyas Iyer also contributed a fine 44.

Electing to bat first, India was cautious for the first ten overs, mostly rotating the strike and hitting big occasionally. This cautious approach bore fruit as openers Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill were able to get through the mandatory powerplay with a score of 45/0, with the duo standing unbeaten at 22 each.

After reaching their 50-run stand in 67 balls, the duo accelerated their run-making. Skipper Dhawan brought up his 37th fifty in ODIs. Dhawan-Gill brought up their 100-run stand in 118 balls.

Gill was also looking really classy with the bat at the other end and brought up his second ODI fifty, continuing his good run in the series.

The 113-run stand between the duo was broken in 23rd over. It was spinner Hayden Walsh who gave Windies a breakthrough by dismissing Dhawan for 58 off 74 balls, with skipper Nicholas Pooran taking the catch at mid-wicket.

Shreyas Iyer was next up on crease. Rain interrupted play at this point, with India at 115/1 in 24 overs, with Gill (51*) and Iyer (2*).

The match resumed as a 40-over-a-side contest. After this, Gill-Iyer started showing more attacking intent with the willow, smashing boundaries and sixes. The very first over after rain went for 18 runs. The duo raced to their 50-run partnership in just 30 balls. West Indies bowlers were shocked by the sudden change in gears and it was reflected in some sloppy fielding by them.

The duo kept the scoreboard moving and added 86 runs before Shreyas Iyer was dismissed for a solid 44 off 34 balls by spinner Akeal Hosein after being caught by Keemo Paul at long-on.

Suryakumar Yadav was the next man on the crease for India. However, his poor run of scores continued as he was dismissed by Walsh after being caught for just eight runs at backward point by Shamarh Brooks.

Sanju Samson, the wicketkeeeper-batter was next up on the crease. Gill-Samson carried on for a while before rain interrupted play once again.

India's innings came to an end at 225/3 in 36 overs due to rain, with Gill (98*) and Samson (6*) unbeaten.

Brief Scores: India: 225/3 in 36 overs (Shubman Gill 98, Shikhar Dhawan 58, Hayden Walsh 2/57). (ANI)

