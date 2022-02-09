Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], February 9 (ANI): Board of Control for Cricket in India's (BCCI) secretary Jay Shah, treasurer Arun Dhumal, and National Cricket Academy Chief VVS Laxman alongside the Under 19 World Cup winning team, attended the second ODI of the three-match series between India and West Indies here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Wednesday.

India U19 team defeated England in the summit clash of the World Cup in West Indies on Saturday. The Boys in Blue lifted the trophy for a record fifth time.

Coming to the second ODI, hosts score a modest 237 for 9 in 50 overs as Suryakumar Yadav played a knock of 64 along with a little support from KL Rahul to set visitors a 238-run target.

West Indies stand-in skipper Nicholas Pooran won the toss and opted to field. India made one change to their lineup as KL Rahul came into the side in place of Ishan Kishan while West Indies made one change as Odean Smith replaced Kieron Pollard.

Pollard is missing the second ODI due to a niggle, stand-in skipper Pooran confirmed. On Sunday, India had gained a 1-0 lead in the three-match series after defeating West Indies by six wickets in the series opener. (ANI)

