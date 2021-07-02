Worcester [UK], July 2 (ANI): India women's team all-rounder Shikha Pandey has backed batters Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur to regain form in the upcoming games against England.

While Harmanpreet, who is also the captain of the T20I squad, is going through a lean patch, Mandhana is failing to convert the starts she is getting in the ODI series.

But Shikha is optimistic about both batters firing with the bat in the coming matches as she feels the two batting stars are just one good knock away from getting back into the groove.

"We all know how good batters they (Smriti and Harmanpreet) are. The two are world-class batters and it's just one innings that they need to get under the belt and we all are backing them and I am sure in the next few games and probably in the next game itself they will both be back (in form) and may help the team to win the game," said Shikha while replying to a query from ANI during a virtual press conference on Friday.

India might have lost the second ODI but the visitors did well in the game as compared to the first match where they were completely outplayed by England.

Shikha feels India is back in the groove and the side will return to winning ways in the matches ahead.

"I think we did pretty well in all the departments in the second game and we are catching up. Considering it is a multi-format series, if we win all four games we will still have an edge," said Shikha.

"We are not really gazing up against them, we are just backing our strengths. And when we play to our strengths and we have a good day we can beat any team in the world," she added.

Skipper Mithali Raj didn't take the field in the second ODI against England on Wednesday as she had pain in her neck. The Indian skipper is doing "well", however, a call on her availability will be taken later.

"Mithali di is doing well and she is been assessed by medical staff and further news on her will be given by BCCI," Shikha informed. Both India and England will now lock horns in the dead rubber on Saturday. (ANI)

