New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) India were 14 for 1 at lunch on day three, needing 101 more runs to win the second Test against Australia here on Sunday.

Captain Rohit Sharma and Cheteshwar Pujara were batting on 12 and 1 respectively at the break.

India bowled Australia out for 113 in their second innings in the morning session.

Ravindra Jadeja returned with brilliant figures of 7/42 in 12.1 overs while his spin colleague Ravichandran Ashwin took three Australian wickets.

Travis Head top-scored for Australia with 43 off 46 balls as they struggled on a slow and low Kotla track.

Brief Scores:

Australia: 263 and 113 all out in 31.1 overs (Travis Head 43, Marnus Labuschagne 35; Ravindra Jadeja 7/42, Ravichandran Ashwin 3/59) vs India 262 and 14 for 1 in 4 overs.

