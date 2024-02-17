Rajkot, Feb 17 (PTI) India reached 44 for one for an overall lead of 170 runs at tea on day three of the third Test against England here on Saturday.

Rohit Sharma got out for 19 after being trapped lbw by Joe Root and thereafter Yashasvi Jaiswal (19 batting) and Shubman Gill (five batting) steadied the innings.

Earlier, resuming on 207/2, England were bowled out for 319 in the post-lunch session.

Mohammed Siraj was the pick of Indian bowling, returning figures of 4/84, after Jasprit Bumrah set it up early (1/54). Kuldeep Yadav finished with 2/77 including the prized-scalp of England top-scorer Ben Duckett (153).

Brief scores:

India 445 and 44/1; 16 overs. England 319; 71.1 overs (Ben Duckett 153, Ben Stokes 41; Mohammed Siraj 4/84).

