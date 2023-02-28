Dubai, Feb 28 (PTI) India, by virtue of finishing inside the top-three in their group in the recently concluded Women's T20 World Cup in South Africa, are among the eight automatic qualifiers for the 2024 edition of the tournament scheduled in Bangladesh.

The top-three teams in each of the two group of the World Cup automatically made the cut along with hosts Bangladesh and Pakistan who were ranked the highest outside the top-six direct qualifiers.

Australia, New Zealand and South Africa qualified from Group 1, while England, India and the West Indies made it from Group 2.

Sri Lanka and Ireland are the only teams to have failed to qualify from the recently-held T20 World Cup.

Sri Lanka are currently ranked eighth in the rankings while Ireland are 10th.

A global qualifier in early 2024 will determine the remaining two available spots, an ICC release stated.

