New Delhi [India], September 25 (ANI): India's chief selector Ajit Agarkar on Thursday announced a fifteen-member squad for the upcoming home Test series against West Indies, scheduled to begin on October 2 in Ahmedabad.

Despite speculation that Shubman Gill might be rested due to his involvement in India's Asia Cup T20I campaign, the selectors have opted for a full-strength squad, including Jasprit Bumrah, for the World Test Championship campaign.

Also Read | When is IND vs SL Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 Match? What is The H2H Record? Who Are The Key Players? Read India vs Sri Lanka Match Preview.

Apart from Gill, the squad has Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, and Kuldeep Yadav.

India will play two Test matches against West Indies.

Also Read | India Squad for IND vs WI Test Series 2025 Announced: Ravindra Jadeja Named Vice-Captain in Rishabh Pant’s Absence, Devdutt Padikkal Replaces Karun Nair.

Karun Nair is not in the squad. Ravindra Jadeja has been announced as the vice captain.

Prasidh Krishna, who had a promising run in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, has been included despite suffering a head injury during India A's second match against Australia A in Lucknow on Wednesday, which forced him to leave the field.

Rishabh Pant misses out as he continues to recover from a foot injury.

The Indian team will play the Asia Cup final on Sunday, September 28, giving Gill and a few other players just a few days before joining the Test squad. The selectors' decision to go with a strong line-up reflects India's intent to keep up a strong World Test Championship campaign.

India squad: Shubman Gill (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, KL Rahul, Sai Sudharsan, Devdutt Padikkal, Dhruv Jurel, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, N Jagadeesan, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)