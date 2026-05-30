Sports News | India B Wins IDCA T20 Champions Trophy for Deaf 2026

New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI): The Indian Deaf Cricket Association (IDCA), supported by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and recognized by the Deaf International Cricket Council (DICC) and Asian Deaf Cricket Association (ADCA), concluded the inaugural season of the T20 Champions Trophy for Deaf 2026 on Friday, with the India B team crowned as champions.

The event, which was held at Delhi's Bharat Nagar Cricket Ground in Ashok Vihar, saw the India B Team set a target of 139/10 for India D in 20 overs. The India D team gave a tough fight to the India B team but lost by 32 runs and ended their innings at 107/8 in 20 overs, as per a press release.

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The tournament also served as a selection platform for the Indian Deaf Team, which will represent India in the Deaf-ICC ODI Men's World Cup scheduled to be held in the UAE from October 2026.

The week-long championship was hosted by the Deaf Cricket Society, Delhi (DCS), to bring together some of India's most talented hearing-impaired cricketers from across the country.

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Awards:

Champions: India - B

Runner - up: India - D,

Player of the Match - Final: Kuldeep Singh - India - B

Best Batsman of the Series: Sudarsun E - India - C

Best Bowler of the Series: Virender Singh - India - B

Player of the Series: Suhail Ahmed - India - D

Speaking about the championship, Sumit Jain, President of IDCA, said IDCA T20 Champions Trophy for the Deaf is not just a tournament, it is a movement that celebrates the spirit, resilience, and talent of our hearing-impaired athletes.

"We are proud to host this championship in Delhi, bringing together talented players who represent the true strength of inclusivity in sports. Every edition strengthens our commitment to providing opportunities, recognition, and visibility for hearing-impaired athletes, enabling them to pursue their passion with pride, confidence, and determination," he said. (ANI)

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