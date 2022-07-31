Birmingham, Jul 31 (PTI) Already through to the quarterfinals, defending champions India continued their rampaging run as they beat Australia in their final group A match of mixed team competition at the Commonwealth Games here.

The Indians have taken an unassailable 3-0 lead over the Australians on Saturday.

Also Read | Sanjeet at Commonwealth Games 2022, Boxing Live Streaming Online: Know TV Channel & Telecast Details for Men’s 92kg Event Coverage of CWG Birmingham.

After blanking Pakistan 5-0 on the first day, India yet again were by far the better team on display on the second day as they outclassed Sri Lanka 5-0 first and then beat Australia to top the group on way to the quarterfinals.

World championships silver medallist Kidambi Srikanth started the proceedings for India against Australia, beating Lin Xiang Ying 21-14 21-13 in a lop-sided contest.

Also Read | India Women vs Pakistan Women Birmingham Weather: Check Out Rain Forecast and Pitch Report for IND W vs PAK W CWG 2022 Clash At Edgbaston Stadium.

Two-time Olympic medallist PV Sindhu then trounced Chen Wendy Hsuan-Yu 21-10 21-12 to hand India a 2-0 lead.

In the first doubles clash of the tie, Sumeeth and Chirag defeated Tran Hoang Pham and Jack Yu 21-16 21-19 to give India an unassailable 3-0 lead.

While India claimed the top spot, Sri Lanka are currently in second place in group A.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)