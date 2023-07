Mirpur, Jul 9 (PTI) India beat Bangladesh by seven wickets in the first women's T20 International here on Sunday.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh could manage a meagre 114 for five, riding on contributions from Shorna Akter (28), Sobhana Mostary (23) and opener Shathi Rani (22).

In reply, India overhauled the target in 16.2 overs, scoring 118 for three with skipper Harmanpreet Kaur making an unbeaten 35-ball 54.

Brief Score:

Bangladesh women: 114 for 5 in 20 overs (Shorna Akter 28; Pooja Vastrakar 1/16)

India women: 118 for 3 in 16.2 overs (Harmanpreet Kaur 54 not out; Sultana Khatun 2/25).

