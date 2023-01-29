Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) India beat New Zealand by six wickets in the second T20 to level the the three-match series here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals to end with 99 for eight.

Also Read | PSG vs Stade de Reims, Ligue 1 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs.

Chasing 100, Suryakumar Yadav remained unbeaten on 26 as India scored 101 for four in 19.5 overs

Also Read | India U19 Women's Team Lift ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2023; BCCI Announces Rs 5 Crore As Reward.

Brief Scores:

New Zealand: 99 for 8 in 20 overs (Mitchell Santner 19; Arshdeep Singh 2/7).

India: 101 for 4 in 19.5 overs (Suryakumar Yadav 26 not out; Michael Bracewell 1/13).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)