Sports News | India Beat Uruguay 3-2 in FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup 2025-26

Auckland [New Zealand], June 18 (ANI): The Indian women's hockey team continued their impressive run at the FIH Hockey Women's Nations Cup New Zealand 2025-26 with a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Uruguay in their final pool match in Auckland on Thursday.

After conceding an early goal, India showed resilience and composure to fight back, with Deepika scoring a brace while Deepika Soreng also found the net, according to a press release.

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The win ensured a top-place finish in Pool A for India, with three consecutive wins over the USA, Japan and Uruguay. The USA joined India in the semi-finals from Pool A after the American side finished in second place.

Chiara Appennino (13') and Manuela Vilar (55') scored goals for Uruguay, while Deepika (24', 56') and Deepika Soreng (43') netted the goals for India. The match was also a special occasion for midfielder Neha, who celebrated her 200th senior international appearance for the Indian Women's Hockey Team.

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Uruguay took the lead in the 13th minute when Chiara converted a penalty corner to put her side ahead after a closely contested opening quarter. India, however, responded strongly and drew level before halftime through their in-form drag-flicker Deepika, who successfully converted a penalty corner in the 24th minute to make it 1-1.

The momentum shifted decisively in India's favour after the break as they stepped up the intensity and created sustained pressure. Their efforts paid off in the 43rd minute when Deepika Soreng produced a fine field goal to hand India a 2-1 lead heading into the final quarter.

Uruguay refused to give in and found an equaliser late in the contest through captain Manuela, who struck in the 55th minute to set up a tense finish. However, India's response was immediate. Just a minute later, Deepika converted her second penalty corner of the evening, restoring India's lead at 3-2, which sealed victory.

India enjoyed the better share of attacking opportunities throughout the match, earning seven penalty corners compared to Uruguay's two, and capitalised on key moments to register a comeback win.

With three consecutive wins, India will head into the semi-finals brimming with confidence as they continue their pursuit of the FIH Nations Cup title and a return to the FIH Pro League. They are likely to face Chile or Korea in the semis, scheduled for June 20. (ANI)

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