Port of Spain, Jul 25 (PTI) India defeated West Indies by two wickets in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series here.

Opting to bat, Shai Hope smashed a delightful century, while Nicholas Pooran hit a half-century to power West Indies to 311 for six on Sunday.

Opening the batting, Hope remained unbeaten on 115 off 135 balls, while Pooran scored 74 off 77 balls.

For India, Shardul Thakur picked most wickets, returning with figures of three for 54 in 7 overs.

Chasing, Shreyas Iyer (63) and Sanju Samson (54) struck fine half-centuries, but it was Axar Patel's unbeaten 35-ball 64 that ultimately made the difference as India scampered home with two balls to spare.

Alzarri Joseph (2/46) and Kyle Mayers (2/48) scalped two wickets apiece for the hosts.

Brief Scores:

West Indies: 311 for 6 in 50 overs (Shai Hope 114, Nicholas Pooran 74; Shardul Thakur 3/54).

India: 312 for eight in 49.4 overs (Axar Patel 64 not out, Shreyas Iyer 63, Sanju Samson 54; Alzarri Joseph 2/46, Kyle Mayers 2/48).

