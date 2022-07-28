Port of Spain, Jul 28 (PTI) India beat West Indies by 119 runs via DLS method in a rain-hit third ODI to complete a 3-0 whitewash against West Indies here.

Opting to bat, India posted 225 for three in 36 overs with opener Shubman Gill scoring an unbeaten run-a-ball 98 and skipper Shikhar Dhawan hitting a 74-ball 58.

Shreyas Iyer also cracked a 34-ball 44 in the match which was reduced to 36 runs after multiple rain interruptions.

Chasing a revised target of 257 in 35 overs, the Windies folded for 137 in 26 overs.

Brandon King (42) and Nicholas Pooran (42) top-scored for the hosts.

Mohammed Siraj (2/14), Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and Shardul Thakur (2/17) were among wickets for India.

Brief Scores:

India: 225 for 3 in 36 overs (Shubman Gill 98; Hayden Walsh 2/57)

West Indies: 137 allout in 26 overs (Brandon King 42, Nicholas Pooran 42; Yuzvendra Chahal 4/17)

