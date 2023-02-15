Cape Town, Feb 15 (PTI) India beat West Indies by six wickets to notch up their second consecutive win in the Women's T20 World Cup here on Wednesday.

India chased down the target of 119 with 11 balls to spare with wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh top-scoring with 44 not out off 32 balls.

Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Shafali Verma contributed 33 and 28 respectively as India reached 119 for 4 in 18.1 overs.

Earlier, electing to bat, West Indies posted 118 for 6 in the Group 2 match.

Opener Stafanie Taylor top-scored for West Indies with a 40-ball 42 while Shemaine Campbelle contributed 30.

Deepti Sharma was the most successful bowler for India with three wickets for 15 runs while Pooja Vastrakar and Renuka Singh got one apiece.

India had beaten Pakistan by seven wickets in their opening match.

Brief Scores:

West Indies Women: 118 for 6 in 20 overs (Stafanie Taylor 42; Deepti Sharma 3/15).

India Women: 119 for 4 in 18.1 overs (Richa Ghosh 44 not out, Harmanpreet Kaur 33; Karishma Ramharack 2/14).

