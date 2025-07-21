Solo (Indonesia), Jul 21 (PTI) India's junior team fought valiantly before suffering a narrow 104-110 defeat to former champions Japan in the quarterfinals of the Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championships here on Monday.

In a closely contested tie under the relay scoring system, India came out strong after a narrow 11-9 loss in the opening match.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 2025: Indian All-Rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy Ruled Out of England Tour, Arshdeep Singh Unavailable for Fourth Test.

The boys' doubles duo of Bhargav Ram Arigela and Viswa Tej Gobburu got India on the board, followed by a composed win from the girls' pair of Vennala Kalagotla and Reshika Uthayasooriyan. The result put India ahead at 33-26.

Reshika then combined with Bhavya Chhabra to maintain the lead at 44-35, and Rounak Chouhan extended the cushion with another solid performance.

Also Read | FIDE Announces India Will Host Chess World Cup 2025 in October-November.

India led for a major part of the tie, but Japan, the 2023 champions, pulled ahead in the final stretch, winning the last five matches in a row. Several of those games went down to the wire, reflecting the grit showed by the Indian squad.

India had topped Group D with wins over Hong Kong China, United Arab Emirates, and Sri Lanka.

The focus now shifts to the individual championships starting July 23.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)