Jakarta, Jul 17 (PTI) The Indian men's basketball team suffered a huge defeat against Lebanon, its third consecutive in the competition, to end its campaign in the FIBA Asia Cup on a disappointing note here on Sunday.

India lost 63-104 in its final Group D match at the Istora Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

Also Read | Lalit Modi Slams Media for Trolling Him, Says, 'BCCI Had Rs 40 Crores in Bank When I Joined, Rs 47,680 Crores When I Was Banned'.

Winless India finished last in the four-team group. The top team from each group advanced to the quarterfinals, while the second and third placed sides will feature in the playoffs.

India had earlier lost 47-100 against New Zealand before suffering a 59-101 defeat at the hands of Philippines.

Also Read | Anjum Moudgil Clinches Bronze Medal at ISSF World Cup in Changwon, Bags Second Consecutive Podium Finish at Showpiece Event in 2022.

India's best performance in the FIBA Asia Cup was a fourth-place finish in the 1975 edition.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)