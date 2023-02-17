New Delhi, Feb 17 (PTI) India were 21 for no loss after bowling out Australia for 263 when stumps were called on the opening day of the second Test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy here on Friday.

Skipper Rohit Sharma and KL Rahul were batting on 13 and 4 respectively when the final session ended on day one.

India trail the visitors by 242 runs.

Earlier, seasoned seamer Mohammed Shami (4/60) accounted for four Australian batters.

However, Australia were once again undone by India's slow bowling as the spin duo of Ravichandran Ashwin (3/57) and Ravindra Jadeja (3/68) shared six-wickets between them.

For Australia, Usman Khawaja (81) and Peter Handscomb (72 not out) made substantial contributions.

Brief scores:

Australia 1st Innings: 263 all out in 78.4 overs (Usman Khawaja 81; Peter Handscomb 72 not out; Mohammed Shami 4/60).

India 1st Innings: 21 for no loss in 9 overs (Rohit Sharma 13 not out; Nathan Lyon 0/4)

