Sports News | India Has Grown in Stature Under His Leadership: Ravi Shastri on PM Modi's 12-year Tenure

New Delhi [India], June 10 (ANI): Former India head coach and cricketer Ravi Shastri on Wednesday congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of India, saying the country's global stature has grown significantly under his leadership.

Prime Minister Modi surpassed former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru to become the longest-serving elected Prime Minister of India. PM Modi has now served 4,399 consecutive days in office, surpassing Nehru's record of 4,398 consecutive days.

Also Read | Harry Kane ‘Always Ready’ for England Cricket and RCB Amidst Ben Stokes Nightclub Controversy.

In a post on X, Shastri said India has grown in stature and confidence on the global stage like never before, adding that his extensive travel experiences reflected the increased respect India now commands internationally.

"Many congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi ji on becoming the longest-serving Prime Minister of India. Over the past decade, #India has grown in stature and confidence on the global stage like never before. Having travelled extensively around the world, I can say from personal experience that the respect and recognition India commands today is truly remarkable," Shastri wrote.

Also Read | On This Day in 1934: Italy Wins First FIFA World Cup Against Czechoslovakia.

He further said there is a renewed sense of pride in being Indian, noting that India is now widely seen as a nation of "strength, ambition and leadership."

Shastri credited the transformation to the Prime Minister's vision and leadership, wishing him continued success in leading the nation towards greater achievements.

"There is a new sense of pride in being Indian. Wherever you go, India is seen as a nation of strength, ambition and leadership. Much of this transformation has been driven by the vision and leadership of our Hon'ble Prime Minister. Wishing you continued success as you lead the nation towards even greater heights. Congratulations, Sir," the former cricketer added.

https://x.com/RaviShastriOfc/status/2064590312027406760?s=20

Earlier in the day, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan congratulated Prime Minister Narendra Modi on becoming the longest-serving elected Prime Minister in India's history, surpassing Jawaharlal Nehru, and said the achievement 'reflects a transformative era' in the country's development journey.

In a post on X, the Vice President said the milestone was not merely a measure of time in office but a reflection of the changes witnessed across various sectors under PM Modi's leadership.

"Heartiest congratulations to Hon'ble Prime Minister Shriman Narendra Modi Ji on becoming Bharat's longest continuously serving elected Prime Minister. This historic milestone is not merely a measure of time in office, but a reflection of a transformative era in our national development journey. Bharat has witnessed remarkable progress under his visionary leadership across every sphere from economic growth and infrastructure expansion to social empowerment and technological advancement; from enhanced global stature to a renaissance of our civilizational consciousness," Radhakrishnan said. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)