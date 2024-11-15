Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], November 15 (ANI): India's medal winners from the 2024 Paris Olympics were honoured in a grand ceremony in Chandigarh on Friday.

Each athlete was presented with a car as part of a commitment to reward the Olympic medalists with this innovative gesture.

The awards were presented by Parth Jindal, managing director of JSW Cement and JSW Paints, and founder of JSW Sports. The celebration underscored the nation's pride in its athletes' achievements and highlighted the ongoing support for their hard work and dedication on the global stage.

India secured six medals at the 2024 Paris Olympics, including one silver and five bronze.

The Indian men's hockey team won back-to-back bronze medals for the first time in 52 years with a 2-1 triumph over Spain.

In shooting, Manu Bhaker made history by becoming the first Indian athlete in the post-independence era to win two medals in a single edition of the Olympics, a distinction previously held by Norman Pritchard at the 1900 Paris Games.

Manu claimed a bronze medal in the women's 10m air pistol event, becoming the first Indian woman shooter to medal in this category. Alongside Sarabjot Singh, she secured her second bronze, marking India's first-ever medal in the mixed team 10m air pistol event.

She narrowly missed a hat-trick of medals, finishing fourth in the women's 25m pistol shooting event.

Swapnil Kusale added to India's tally with a bronze medal in the men's 50m rifle 3 positions event.

India's javelin ace, Neeraj Chopra, narrowly missed defending his Tokyo gold medal but brought home a silver with a throw of 89.45m.

Wrestler Aman Sehrawat, making his Olympic debut, clinched a bronze medal with a 13-5 victory over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz. (ANI)

