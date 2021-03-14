Ahmedabad, Mar 14 (PTI) England made 164 for six in the second T20 International against India here on Sunday.

Opener Jason Roy scored 46 off 35 balls while skipper Eoin Morgan made 28 off 20 balls.

Washington Sundar and Shardul Thakur were the stand out bowlers for India, sharing two wickets apiece.

Brief scores: England 164/6 in 20 overs (Jason Roy 46, Eoin Morgan 28; Shardul Thakur 2/29, Washington Sundar 2/29).

