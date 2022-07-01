Birmingham, Jul 1 (PTI) Veteran seamer Jimmy Anderson dismissed openers Shubman Gill and Cheteshwar Pujara in near identical fashion to reduce India to 53 for two at lunch on the opening day of the rescheduled fifth Test against England here on Friday.

Gill (17 off 24 balls) looked good while hitting those four boundaries but jabbed at a delivery from Anderson pitched a shade outside the off-stump as Zak Crawley took a regulation catch in the slip cordon.

Also Read | SL vs AUS 1st Test 2022: Nathan Lyon Joins League of Top-10 Test Wicket-Takers, Australia Beat Sri Lanka by 10 Wickets.

Pujara (13 off 46 balls), who made a comeback in the series after missing home Test against Sri Lanka, looked solid as he hit an off-drive and square drive to collect a couple of boundaries but Anderson bowled a peach of a delivery to get him.

It pitched on length and climbed enough as the batter was forced to play an awkward defensive stroke only to find Crawley's safe pair of hands in the slip cordon.

Also Read | IND vs ENG 5th Test 2022: Rahul Dravid Says Need Jasprit Bumrah More as Bowler Than as a Captain.

Virat Kohli (1 batting) and Hanuma Vihari (14 batting) were at the crease at lunch, which was taken early after rain stopped play.

Anderson ended first session with figures of 8-2-15-2.

Brief Scores: India 53/2 (Shubman Gill, 17, Cheteshwar Pujara 13 batting, Jimmy Anderson 2/15) vs England.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)