Mumbai, Nov 30 (PTI) India and New Zealand arrived here on Tuesday for the second and final Test of the series, to be played at the iconic Wankhede Stadium from December 3.

A Mumbai Cricket Association official said that both the teams arrived in the megacity from Kanpur in the evening via a chartered flight.

Also Read | 83 Movie Cast: Know Which Actor Portrays Your Fav Cricketer From India's 1983 World Cup-Winning Team.

Test cricket will return to Mumbai after almost five years, as the last game played at the ground was against England in 2016.

The Maharashtra government has capped the crowd capacity at 25 per cent for the game.

Also Read | Odisha FC vs SC East Bengal, ISL 2021-22 Live Streaming Online on Disney+ Hotstar: Watch Free Telecast of OFC vs SCEB in Indian Super League 8 on TV and Online.

The first Test in Kanpur ended in a draw after a pulsating final's day play as tailender Ajaz Patel and all-rounder Rachin Ravindra denied India a win by consuming 52 balls in their 10th wicket stand.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)