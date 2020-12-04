Canberra, Dec 4 (PTI) India scored 161 for seven in the first T20 International against Australia here on Friday.

KL Rahul top scored with a 40-ball 51.

Also Read | CFC vs BFC Head-to-Head Record: Ahead of ISL 2020-21 Clash, Here Are Match Results of Chennaiyin FC vs Bengaluru FC Encounters in Indian Super League.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | South Africa vs England 1st ODI 2020 Live Streaming Online and Match Timings in India: Get SA vs ENG Free TV Channel and Live Telecast Details.

India: 161/7 in 20 overs (KL Rahul 51, Ravindra Jadeja 44 not out; Moises Henriques 3/22).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)