Dubai, Oct 20 (PTI) Australia won the toss and opted to bat in their T20 World Cup warm-up game against India here on Wednesday.

The Indian team is being led by Rohit Shrma as regular captain Virat Kohli has been rested along with fast bowlers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami.

Also Read | India vs Australia Toss Report & Playing XI, ICC T20 World Cup 2021: Rohit Sharma Captains IND As AUS Opt to Bat First.

For Australia, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Swepson and Josh Inglis are not part of the squad.

India (11 batting, 11 fielding): KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan, Rishabh Pant (w), Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakaravarthy.

Also Read | Manchester United vs Atalanta, UEFA Champions League 2021-22 Live Streaming Online: Get Free Live Telecast of Football Match in IST.

Australia (11 batting, 11 fielding): David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade (w), Ashton Agar, Mitchell Starc, Kane Richardson, Adam Zampa, Glenn Maxwell, Pat Cummins.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)