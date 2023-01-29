Lucknow, Jan 29 (PTI) New Zealand made a below-par 99 for eight against India in the second T20 of the three-match series here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, New Zealand lost wickets at regular intervals with skipper Mitchell Santner top-scoring with an unbeaten 19.

Also Read | PSG vs Stade de Reims, Ligue 1 2022-23 Free Live Streaming Online: How To Watch French League Match Live Telecast on TV & Football Score Updates in IST?.

Arshdeep Singh picked up two wickets for India, giving away only seven runs in his two overs.

Brief Scores:

Also Read | India Win ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup 2023, Become Inaugural Champions After Beating England in Final.

New Zealand: 99 for 8 in 20 overs (Mitchell Santner 19; Arshdeep Singh 2/7).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)