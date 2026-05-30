Sports News | India Retain 24-hour Asia-Oceania Championship Title in Hirosaki

Hirosaki [Japan], May 30 (ANI): Team India, competing under the aegis of the Athletic Federation of India (AFI), delivered a historic performance at the IAU 24-Hour Asia & Oceania Championship held in Hirosaki, Japan, in May 2026, producing the finest results in the nation's ultrarunning history and reaffirming India's position as a dominant force in the sport.

The Indian men's team achieved an unprecedented clean sweep of the individual podium. Amar Singh Devanda won the gold medal after covering 282.881 km (226 laps), setting a new Indian National Record. Geeno Antony secured the silver medal with 272.894 km (218 laps), while Saurav Kumar Ranjan claimed bronze with 260.058 km (208 laps), according to a press release from AFI.

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India's men's team captured the team gold medal with a combined distance of 815.833 km, establishing a new Asia-Oceania record. The performance is the highest-ever team total by an Asian nation in any International Association of Ultrarunners (IAU) Championship and the highest-ever total recorded in the history of the IAU Asia-Oceania Championships. Japan finished second with 754.726 km, while Australia secured third place with 732.525 km.

In the women's competition, Japan claimed the team gold medal with 707.357 km, followed by Australia with 684.450 km. India earned the bronze medal with a total distance of 667.722 km. Tenzin Dolma led the Indian women's team with a remarkable performance of 228.939 km, finishing fourth overall and setting a new Indian National Record.

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The championship proved to be a landmark event for Indian ultrarunning. New Indian National Records were established in both the 12-hour and 24-hour categories for men and women. The Indian men's team recorded the highest-ever team total by an Asian nation in any IAU Championship and set a new Asia-Oceania record. It was also the highest team performance ever achieved by India in both the men's and women's categories at an IAU Championship. Eight of the eleven Indian athletes recorded personal best performances during the event.

Amar Singh Devanda narrowly missed the Asian Record by just three kilometres, while the Indian men's team fell short of the highest team total in world championship history by only thirteen kilometres. His winning distance of 282.881 km currently stands as the best men's 24-hour performance recorded anywhere in the world in 2026.

"We are grateful for this moment--it is an achievement the entire Indian ultrarunning community can celebrate," said Santhosh Padmanabhan, Team Head Coach and Manager. "This victory belongs not only to the athletes, but to every supporter who believed in Indian ultrarunning."

Reflecting on his historic achievement, Amar Singh Devanda said, "This performance was not just about distance or records. It was about representing India with pride and pushing myself beyond every limit physically and mentally. There were many moments during the race when the body wanted to stop, but the mind and the heart kept moving forward. To set a new Indian National Record and achieve the second-best performance ever by an Asian athlete in this event is truly special for me. I hope this inspires more Indian athletes to believe that we can compete with the very best in the world in endurance sports.

"This achievement belongs not only to me, but also to everyone who supported me throughout this journey--my coach, family, team, AFI, supporters and every person who believed in me. I am proud to carry the Indian flag on the international stage, and this is only the beginning."

Tenzin Dolma, who led the Indian women's team and established a new national record, said, "To come from a remote village in the mountains of Himachal and achieve success at this level is truly something special. It brings not only great pride but also hope and potential development to my village. For athletes like myself, who come from challenging backgrounds, the greatest hurdle is often finding support. As an ultra-athlete, funding is scarce--from government, private individuals, or corporate sponsors. I hope this achievement encourages more people to step forward and support athletes like me who have the potential to excel on the world stage.

"I am deeply thankful and immensely proud, not only to represent India, but to stand among the best this time. I thank the AFI, Coach and the entire support team for helping me achieve the National Record."

With this victory, India has now been crowned Asia-Oceania Champions in 24-Hour Ultramarathon Running for three consecutive editions--2022, 2024 and 2026--underscoring the country's continued rise as a global force in endurance running.

This success was made possible through the collective efforts of athletes, coaches, physiotherapists, nutritionists, strength and conditioning specialists, and support crew members who ensured the team remained fully prepared throughout training and competition. The team was selected and trained under the aegis of the Athletic Federation of India (AFI).

Team India

Men: Amar Singh Devanda, Geeno Antony, Saurav Kumar Ranjan, Sugourav Goswami, Velu Perumal

Women: Aparna Choudhary, Bindu Juneja, Mukesh Kumari, Shashi Mehta, Sunita Subba, Tenzin Dolma. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)