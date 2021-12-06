Dubai, Dec 6 (PTI) India on Monday reclaimed the top spot in the ICC rankings after winning the two-match series against New Zealand, the reigning World Test Champions.

India beat New Zealand by 372 runs in the Mumbai Test on the fourth day after drawing the opening match in Kanpur.

India had lost to New Zealand in the World Test Championship final in June.

The Virat Kohli-led side now has 124 rating points and is followed by New Zealand (121), Australia (108), England (107), Pakistan (92), South Africa (88), Sri Lanka (83), West Indies (75), Bangladesh (49) and Zimbabwe (31).

On the WTC table, India are third with 42 points and win percentage of 58.33.

Sri Lanka lead the standings with two wins in as many games and Pakistan are second with win percentage of 66.66.

