By Vipul Kashyap

New Delhi [India], September 22 (ANI): South African legend Lance Klusener said on Thursday that he feels Indian white-ball cricket needs to be consistent.

The former all-rounder who was in Delhi for the Legends League Cricket (LLC) said that the Indian team needs to back good performances with another one.

"Consistency is the key word for Indian white ball at the moment. Making sure the death bowling is more consistent. Making enough runs upfront and backing good performance with another one. That's the challenge," said the cricket veteran while speaking exclusively to ANI on Thursday.

On being asked if has any advice for the Indian bowlers after the Indian team failed to defend a 200-run target, the legend said that there are good coaches to give them advice. The veteran acknowledged that the Indian bowling department consists of quality bowlers.

"There are coaches there and they will be knowing who is bowling well and who's not. Believe there is quality there, consistency is key, practicing enough and have identified the right bowlers to be there," said Klusener.

Klusener was asked about his participation in the Legends League Cricket. "I am looking forward to it. It gives us the taste of what it's like to play for a franchise," expressed the South African.

The former player also talked about the challenges of playing competitive cricket after a long time. "Not really in terms of batting and bowling. It's always there. It's just about keeping the mind in touch with the body as it gets left behind. That's the challenge," said Klusener.

Talking about the upcoming India-South Africa series, the all-rounder said that the series is great preparation for both teams for the upcoming world cup. He also talked about the Proteas' chances at the World Cup and said that the conditions in Australia will suit the team.

"Australian conditions will suit SA players as conditions are similar. Interesting series in India. Important to have a good performance there. Good preparation time for both the teams" said Klusener.

"We have seen what IPL has done for Indian cricket. There are IPL-owned teams in the league and we will see the long-term benefit of it for the local South African players," expressed the South African on the benefits of IPL franchises owning teams in the South African T20 league. (ANI)

