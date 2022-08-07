Lauderhill, Aug 7 (PTI) India posted 188 for seven against the West Indies in the fifth and final T20 International here on Sunday.

Opting to bat, Shreyas Iyer made a 40-ball 64, while Deepak Hooda scored 38.

Odean Smith was the pick of the bowlers for West Indies with figures of 3/33

Brief Scores:

India: 188 for 7 in 20 overs (Shreyas Iyer 64; Odean Smith 3/33).

