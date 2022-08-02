Bhubaneswar, Aug 2 (PTI) A 10-man India booked a slot in the final of the SAFF U-20 Championship after defeating Maldives 1-0 in their last league match here on Tuesday.

India won thanks to an 89th minute winner from its number nine, Gurkirat Singh, at the Kalinga Stadium here to set up Friday's summit clash with Bangladesh.

In a previous match, Bangladesh U20 played out a 1-1 draw with Nepal U20.

Substitute Gurkirat made the difference between the two teams, banging it into the net just before the final whistle.

Parthiv Gogoi's grounder found a deflection, and Gurkirat's rasper bulged the net from inside the box.

For all their domination and penetration which saw chances fall their way in both halves, the Indian colts who had scored 8 in their last game against Nepal U20, stayed guilty of not being able to capitalise on the chances.

They even hit the crosspiece in the 67th minute.

The Indian colts, however, suffered a jolt when striker Parthiv Gogoi, the highest scorer in the tournament so far was given marching orders in the 90th minute.

