New Delhi, Feb 12 (PTI) Ganemat Sekhon and Munek Battula finished 12th in the final skeet mixed team event on Monday as India ended their campaign at the ISSF Shotgun World Cup in Rabat, Morocco, without a medal.

The duo shot a combined score of 140 after three qualification rounds each as the USA topped with 149.

A second Indian pair, Abhay Singh Sekhon and Areeba Khan shot 134 to take 17th place.

Italy was at the top of the medal tally, sweeping all four golds on offer before the skeet mixed team final.

