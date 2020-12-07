New Delhi [India], December 7 (ANI): Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Kiren Rijiju on Monday affirmed to the World Anti Doping Agency (WADA) chief Witold Banka that India would support all their efforts to ensure clean sport.

Rijiju made these comments on the sidelines of an event where he inaugurated a webinar on Anti-Doping and Sports Science, which was jointly organised by the National Anti Doping Agency (NADA), National Sports University (NSU), and National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL).

"Banka, I am happy to hear from you that India's contribution to WADA will be utilised toward anti-doping research and strengthening the investigative capabilities of the anti-doping community," Rijiju said in an official statement.

"India stands firmly for fair play and clean sport, and we shall support all efforts to ensure the integrity of sport," the Sports Minister added.

Rijiju also mentioned that NADA is committed in its efforts to get rid of the doping menace and is implementing all the anti-doping rules as laid by the WADA.

"I am happy to say that NADA India is committed to dope free sports and continues its ongoing support to the sports fraternity to get rid of the doping menace. It has been adopting and implementing anti-doping rules and policies, which conform to the latest World Anti-Doping Code and international standards," Rijiju said.

The Sports Minister also assured the WADA President that NDTL has taken corrective measures on various points suggested by WADA, and hoped that it would soon be allowed to resume dope analysis, as per WADA guidelines.

Also present in the virtual meeting were Suniel Shetty, Brand Ambassador, NADA, Ravi Mital, Secretary (Sports), RC Mishra, Vice-Chancellor, NSU, and Navin Agarwal, DG and CEO, NADA.

NADA brand ambassador Suniel Shetty praised the initiative saying constant webinars on this topic would help improve the athletes.

"I'm so happy for this webinar on anti-doping and I wish we have continuous webinars like this to discuss this topic. This will help our athletes in the long run," Shetty said. (ANI)

