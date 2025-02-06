Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], February 6 (ANI): India vice-captain Shubman Gill on Thursday opened up on his stunning fifty against England in the first ODI match of the series and said that his plan was not going too much on the back foot.

Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer's mouthwatering fifties helped India to clinch a four-wicket triumph over England in the first ODI match of the series at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur on Thursday.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Gill said that Iyer's presemce on the crease pushed the Three Lions on the back foot. He added that Iyer helped him during the partnership in the second inning.

"...Idea was to not to go too much on the back foot, play good cricketing shots. When a player [Iyer] comes like that, the opposition also goes on the back foot. Good decision on his part, also helped me. [Favourote shot] The pull I hit through midwicket when I was batting on 70. [Sticky wicket?] I thought it was a bit double-paced. Spinners varied their pace well, when they bowled slow, it was turning. Had it in mind to look to square of the wicket and not try to hit down the ground...," Gill was quoted by ESPNcricinfo as saying.

Recapping the match, England won the toss and elected to bat first. Openers Phil Salt (43 in 26 balls, with five fours and three sixes) and Ben Duckett (32 in 29 balls, with six fours) gave England a fine start with an explosive 75-run opening stand.

After England stumbled to 111/4, with experienced Joe Root (19 in 31 balls, with a four) in the pavillion, skipper Jos Buttler (52 in 67 balls, with four boundaries) and Jacob Bethell had a 59-run stand. After Buttler was dismissed, Bethell reached his half-century, scoring 51 in 64 balls, with three fours and a six. A cameo from Jofra Archer (21* in 18 balls, with three fours and a six) took England to 248 in 47.4 overs.

Ravindra Jadeja (3/26) and Harshit Rana (3/53) were top wicket takers for India. Axar Patel, Mohammed Shami and Kuldeep Yadav got a wicket each.

During the run chase, Shubman Gill (87 runs from 96 balls, 14 fours), Shreyas Iyer (59 runs from 36 balls, 9 fours and 2 sixes) and Axar Patel (52 runs from 47 balls, 6 fours and 1 six) played a stupendous knock and guided the Men in Blue to clinch a four-wicket win over England.

Saqib Mahmood and Adil Rashid led the England bowling attack as they picked they two wickets each in their respective spells.

The Men in Blue will lock horns against England in the second match of the ODI series on Sunday in Cuttuck. (ANI)

