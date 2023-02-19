New Delhi, Feb 19 (PTI) Scoreboard at lunch on the third day of the second Test between India and Australia here on Sunday.

Australia 1st Innings: 263

India 1st Innings: 262

Australia 2nd Innings:

Usman Khawaja c Iyer b Jadeja 6

Travis Head c Bharat b Ashwin 43

Marnus Labuschagne b Jadeja 35

Steven Smith lbw b Ashwin 9

Matt Renshaw lbw b Ashwin 2

Peter Handscomb c Kohli b Jadeja 0

Alex Carey b Jadeja 7

Pat Cummins b Jadeja 0

Nathan Lyon b Jadeja 8

Todd Murphy not out 3

Matthew Kuhnemann b Jadeja 0

Extras: 0

Total: (All out in 31.1 overs) 113

Fall of wickets: 1/23 2/65 3/85 4/95 5/95 6/95 7/95 8/110 9/113 10/113

Bowling: Ravichandran Ashwin 16-3-59-3, Mohammed Shami 2-0-10-0, Ravindra Jadeja 12.1-1-42-7, Axar Patel 1-0-2-0.

India 2nd Innings (Target: 115 runs)

Rohit Sharma batting 12

KL Rahul c Carey b Lyon 1

Cheteshwar Pujara batting 1

Extras: 0

Total: (For 1 wicket in 4 overs) 14

Fall of wickets: 1/6

Bowling: Matthew Kuhnemann 2-0-12-0, Nathan Lyon 2-1-2-1.

