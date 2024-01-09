Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final women's T20I between India and Australia here on Tuesday.

India Women:

Shafali Verma c Healy b Schutt 26

Smriti Mandhana c Gardner b Wareham 29

Jemimah Rodrigues c Wareham b Sutherland 2

Harmanpreet Kaur b Sutherland 3

Richa Ghosh b Gardner 34

Deepti Sharma c McGrath b Wareham 14

Amanjot Kaur not out 17

Pooja Vastrakar not out

7

Extras: (B-4 W-11) 15

Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 147

Fall of wickets: 1/39 2/60 3/64 4/66 5/99 6/135

Bowling: Megan Schutt 4-0-36-1, Kim Garth 4-0-31-0, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-40-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-12-2, Georgia Wareham 4-0-24-2. More

