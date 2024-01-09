Mumbai, Jan 9 (PTI) Scoreboard of the third and final women's T20I between India and Australia here on Tuesday.
India Women:
Also Read | ‘It Will Be An Interesting Read’, Says David Warner On His Upcoming Autobiography.
Shafali Verma c Healy b Schutt 26
Smriti Mandhana c Gardner b Wareham 29
Also Read | ICC U19 Men's Cricket World Cup 2024: Indian Team Has Been Working Tirelessly To Fine-Tune Every Aspect Of Our Game, Says Under-19 Captain Uday Saharan.
Jemimah Rodrigues c Wareham b Sutherland 2
Harmanpreet Kaur b Sutherland 3
Richa Ghosh b Gardner 34
Deepti Sharma c McGrath b Wareham 14
Amanjot Kaur not out 17
Pooja Vastrakar not out
7
Extras: (B-4 W-11) 15
Total: (For 6 wickets in 20 overs) 147
Fall of wickets: 1/39 2/60 3/64 4/66 5/99 6/135
Bowling: Megan Schutt 4-0-36-1, Kim Garth 4-0-31-0, Ashleigh Gardner 4-0-40-1, Annabel Sutherland 4-0-12-2, Georgia Wareham 4-0-24-2. More
(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)