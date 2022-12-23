Mirpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Following is scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.

Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227

India 1st Innings:

KL Rahul lbw b Taijul Islam 10

Shubman Gill lbw b Taijul Islam 20

Cheteshwar Pujarac Mominul b Taijul Islam 24

Virat Kohli c Nurul Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 24

Rishabh Pant c Nurul Hasan b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 93

Shreyas Iyer lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 87

Axar Patel c Najmul Shanto b Shakib Al Hasan 4

Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 12

Jaydev Unadkat not out

14

Umesh Yadav c Litton Das b Taijul Islam 14

Mohammed Siraj st Nurul Hasan b Shakib Al Hasan 7

Extras: (LB-1 NB-3 W-1) 5

Total: (All out in 86.3 overs) 314

Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/38 3/72 4/94 5/253 6/264 7/271 8/286 9/305 10/314

Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 15-2

-58-1, Shakib Al Hasan 19.3-3-79-4, Khaled Ahmed 10-1-41-0, Taijul Islam 25-3-74-4, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 17-2-61-1. More

