Mirpur, Dec 23 (PTI) Following is scoreboard on the second day of the second Test between India and Bangladesh here on Friday.
Bangladesh 1st Innings: 227
India 1st Innings:
KL Rahul lbw b Taijul Islam 10
Shubman Gill lbw b Taijul Islam 20
Cheteshwar Pujarac Mominul b Taijul Islam 24
Virat Kohli c Nurul Hasan b Taskin Ahmed 24
Rishabh Pant c Nurul Hasan b Mehidy Hasan Miraz 93
Shreyas Iyer lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 87
Axar Patel c Najmul Shanto b Shakib Al Hasan 4
Ravichandran Ashwin lbw b Shakib Al Hasan 12
Jaydev Unadkat not out
14
Umesh Yadav c Litton Das b Taijul Islam 14
Mohammed Siraj st Nurul Hasan b Shakib Al Hasan 7
Extras: (LB-1 NB-3 W-1) 5
Total: (All out in 86.3 overs) 314
Fall of wickets: 1/27 2/38 3/72 4/94 5/253 6/264 7/271 8/286 9/305 10/314
Bowling: Taskin Ahmed 15-2
-58-1, Shakib Al Hasan 19.3-3-79-4, Khaled Ahmed 10-1-41-0, Taijul Islam 25-3-74-4, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 17-2-61-1. More
